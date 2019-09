Mashable predicts that the show's eighth and final season will bring in even higher numbers. HBO's strategy seems poised to do just that. After season 7's premiere was shortened and then delayed, fans learned that season 8 may not even air until 2019 . That's bad news for die-hard viewers, but it's good for HBO, since that gives the network plenty of time to ramp up marketing efforts and build major anticipation for the conclusion of its most popular show.