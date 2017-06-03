The extra time between seasons also gives Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin extra time to wrap up his sixth book in the series, The Winds of Winter. This book will presumably cover the material we saw in Seasons 5 and 6, though the show creators have explained that the upcoming books and show have diverged quite a bit. George R. R. Martin has told that fans that there are two books left in the series, assuming he decides not write any more. And fans of the book series know that he is nowhere near done wrapping up all the intrigue in the books anytime soon, and in fact keeps adding more complicated plots on top of each other. The show, on the other hand, is racing towards an end point. Season 7 starts on July 17th, and they will no doubt leave us on some shocking cliffhanger. Which is going to make this wait even more painful. In the words of Aaliyah, we need a resolution.