Creek does a touch-base with her little bro Connor (John-Paul Howard). He’s got a massive bruise on his arm, and he gives her the impression that their dad Shawn (Bob Jesser) is abusing him. From what the show has shown us of dad so far he’s often drunk and unreasonable, but the show establishes later in the episode on that he has never hit Creek. They make up for it by having him punch Manfred in the face further along in the episode, but truly who among us hasn’t wanted to try that