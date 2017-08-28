Nick Jonas Just Shared Amazing News About His Dad

The Jonas Brothers have reason to celebrate. According to Page Six, the youngest JoBro, Nick, let fans know that the family patriarch and one-time-manager, Kevin Jonas Sr., is now cancer-free.
Earlier this spring, the Jonas family announced that Kevin Jonas Sr. was battling colon cancer at age 52, but with today's news, it's safe to say that the OG Jonas is in the clear.
"My father just had a journey with colon cancer and he's cancer-free now, or on the tail end of it, all is good," Jonas said during an interview with Elvis Duran for iHeartRadio's Label Defiers.
Jonas Brothers fans know that Kevin Sr. (aka Papa Jonas) played a huge role in the band's early days. As a pastor, Kevin Sr. had the budding musicians perform at their local church before they hit it big via the Disney Channel. During the band's rise to fame, Papa Jonas was there alongside his boys, from the days of coordinating outfits and purity rings to the inevitable solo careers that fans know and love today.
The close-knit family has been by Kevin Sr.'s side during his treatments in New York City. In his interview, Nick said that he had no qualms with dropping everything on his schedule to be with his dad and brothers from the initial surgery to the follow-up chemotherapy. His brothers shared the sentiment. Nick told Duran that everyone came together during their dad's treatments.
"It was a moment of pride for all of us to say, 'Alright, all that we been through, with the brothers, and dad being a manager at one time,' to be able to be there with him," Nick said. "Be a unit as a family, is something, I think, we should be really proud of."
