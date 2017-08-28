I've Never Seen A Friendship So Pure As The One Between Chance The Rapper & Ellen DeGeneres

Among the many photos shared on social media from last night's MTV VMAs, there were a few specific ones that really stood out to me. They were the photos of Chance The Rapper and Ellen Degeneres. Now, you may be thinking that it was Chance's vibrant yellow outfit that caught my eye, and perhaps that was part of it, but there's something else very important going on here. The photos of Chance and Ellen embracing excite me because it's very clear that these two share genuine affection for each other, and I cannot get over sweet they look side-by-side. The pics from last night had me thinking, "Watch out Martha and Snoop, these two might actually have the most precious friendship in Hollywood."
Ellen first drew attention to her little love fest with Chance when she tweeted a candid photo of the two gazing into each other's eyes, her hand on his shoulder and his hand on his heart. Along with the photo, the talkshow host wrote, "❤️ @chancetherapper. He's so talented." It's obvious from the look on her face, she's not just blowing smoke.
I ❤️ @Chancetherapper. He's so talented. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/aH7Id1xNt1— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 28, 2017
When Chance saw Ellen's kind message, he retweeted it and wrote his own that said, "Dear Miss @TheEllenShow, I ❤️ you and the entire team. I'm blessed to have met you..." which almost brought a tear to my eye. His tweet was accompanied by a different photo from last night that showed the rapper embracing Ellen with an incredible fondness on his face.
Dear Miss @TheEllenShow, I ❤️ you and the entire team. I'm blessed to have met you and grateful for all you've done for chi. Can't wait... pic.twitter.com/hAhFJzy5gA— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 28, 2017
The several thousand retweets, likes, and comments that both of these photos received certainly suggest that I am not only one currently obsessing over this friendship that defies age, race, gender, and sexual orientation. The photos of these two friends are helping me and quite a few others get through Monday.
This is better be Chance's Christmas card this is too dang precious ?— Elexess✨?⭐️ (@ElexessAshley) August 28, 2017
You snuggling her like she's your favorite aunty. Like she got you the hover board when your mom/dad said no. Like she sneak you cookies. ?— MeritaMusic.com (@MeritaAppleHead) August 28, 2017
