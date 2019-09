I've Never Seen A Friendship So Pure As The One Between Chance The Rapper & Ellen DeGeneres

Among the many photos shared on social media from last night's MTV VMAs , there were a few specific ones that really stood out to me. They were the photos of Chance The Rapper and Ellen Degeneres. Now, you may be thinking that it was Chance's vibrant yellow outfit that caught my eye, and perhaps that was part of it, but there's something else very important going on here. The photos of Chance and Ellen embracing excite me because it's very clear that these two share genuine affection for each other, and I cannot get over sweet they look side-by-side. The pics from last night had me thinking, "Watch out Martha and Snoop , these two might actually have the most precious friendship in Hollywood."