The Craziest Behind-The-Scenes Instagrams From The MTV VMAs

Welcome to the MTV Video Music Awards, the wayward little sister of awards shows. The show itself tends to feature the zanier moments in pop culture history. And if what's happening onstage is weird, then the backstage is affair is downright bananas. It all goes down on Twitter, Instagram, and (sometimes) Snapchat. Celebs run into other celebs, take a quick selfie, or document the horrors of their MTV VMAs experience. (Lorde has already explained on Twitter that she was ill with the flu at the time of the ceremony. Apparently, she needed an IV. Keep on keeping on, Lorde!)
The fun starts before the ceremony itself. Hours before the show, Miley Cyrus shared a meme about her infamous 2013 VMAs performance. She promised her father she'd be "good" tonight. Others shared glamsquad in-the-process pics or classic "on the way" photos in the limousine over.
And we've got them all — soup to nuts. From backstage pics to pre-glam confessions, these are the best Instagrams from the 2017 MTV VMAs.