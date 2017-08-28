MAC Cosmetics has earned itself a cult following for its range of highly pigmented, pro-grade beauty products. But, like most makeup enthusiasts know, stocking up on the stuff can quickly burn a hole in your wallet. Luckily, there is a lesser-known way that you can score your favorite MAC items for 40% — just by hawking a super-secret section on its website.
As Cosmopolitan U.K. pointed out, MAC's sale section has been around for a while, only disguised under a tab called "Goodbyes." And the deals extend beyond the bond: MAC's U.S. sale section is filled to the brim with last-call lipsticks, shadows, eyeliners, and blush, all at major discounts. Unfortunately, you can't combine the already low prices with other discounts, but TBH, these deals are good enough on their own.
Ahead, a few of our favorites bidding adieu in the sale section.