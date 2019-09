As Cosmopolitan U.K. pointed out, MAC's sale section has been around for a while, only disguised under a tab called "Goodbyes." And the deals extend beyond the bond: MAC's U.S. sale section is filled to the brim with last-call lipsticks, shadows, eyeliners, and blush, all at major discounts. Unfortunately, you can't combine the already low prices with other discounts, but TBH, these deals are good enough on their own.