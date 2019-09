Is Mel B's Dress A Not-So-Subtle Jab At Her Divorce?

Brown attended the event in a sparkly gold bodycon dress by Discount Universe that read “You Will Never Own Me” (the colored version is currently sold out, but you can still buy the black version for $399 ). If the dress looks oddly familiar, it's because Rihanna wore it in red and black in 2015. But, that's not the only time we've seen something like this before: It seems as though Brown was following the Macy Gray route of using one's clothing to make a statement at such a public forum; in 2001, Gray wore a pink and purple dress to the VMAs that read "My new album drops Sept. 18, 2001" on the front and "Buy it!" across the backside.