Melanie Brown, also known as Mel B or Scary Spice, is having a tumultuous 2017. In early March, the pop star revealed that her father had succumbed to cancer in a heartbreaking Instagram post.
"It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63," the former Spice Girl wrote in the caption.
Now, it seems the singer is splitting from her husband, Stephen Belafonte. According to court documents obtained by People, Brown has officially filed for divorce, although the couple has been separated since December.
Married in 2007, the couple have one daughter, Madison Belafonte, 5. Brown has two other children, one of whom was subject to much scrutiny in 2006. (Tabloids became invested in the paternity of the child, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, when Brown split from her then-boyfriend Eddie Murphy.)
As People points out, though the court documents cite December 28 at the day of Brown's separation from Belafonte, the 42-year-old shared a loving Instagram post featuring her husband in February.
"My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger," Brown captioned the post. This was while Brown was in the middle of her eight-week run as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. (She completed her run on February 19.) She continued, "You loved me before I even new how to really love myself, you are my world honey and let's not forget you are abit of a dickhead too [sic]."
Representation for Brown has yet to respond to a request for comment on the reported divorce.
