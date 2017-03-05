It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad
America's Got Talent host Melanie “Mel B” Brown and her once-estranged sister have revealed that their father died after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 63.
The former Spice Girl wrote a brief and touching tribute on Sunday to her father on Instagram. She shared a black and white photo of her sister Danielle and herself holding hands with their dad, Martin Brown. Their fingertips are clutched together over a white sheet.
“It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday,” Brown wrote. “Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma’s and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years.”
She ended the post with an uplifting wish: “Be Free Dad.”
His death may have brought her and sister, Danielle, together for the first time in years, People noted. Amid rumors of the singer attempting to mend family drama, Danielle took to Twitter last month to clarify.
Just 2 put the record strait! Ive Not seen my sister for 8 years,there is no family reunion planned,it is what it is #dontbelivewhatyouread— Danielle Brown (@_DanielleBrown) February 12, 2017
As for why the sisters have been fighting, you have to keep track of a family drama that has been public at least since the mid-2000s. The two were reportedly only speaking to each other on Twitter for a time, and in one round of the back-and-forth, Danielle said she worried about her sister's mental state.
