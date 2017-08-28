Is Mel B's Dress A Not-So-Subtle Jab At Her Divorce?

Former Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown has a lot on her mind, and it seems she used her moment on the MTV VMAs red carpet to get one thing of her chest — literally.
Brown attended the event in a sparkly gold bodycon dress by Discount Universe that read "You Will Never Own Me." If the dress looks oddly familiar, it's because Rihanna wore it in red and black in 2015. But, that's not the only time we've seen something like this before: It seems as though Brown was following the Macy Gray route of using one's clothing to make a statement at such a public forum; in 2001, Gray wore a pink and purple dress to the VMAs that read "My new album drops Sept. 18, 2001" on the front and "Buy it!" across the backside.
After Brown walked the carpet, however, many wondered if the "You Will Never Own Me" phrase was perhaps a not-so-subtle jab at her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, from whom she filed for divorce in 2017. Brown was ordered to pay $40,000 (£31,000) a month in temporary spousal support, plus his attorney and forensic fees, totaling $140,000 (£108,000). Brown and Belafonte are due back in court at the end of September.
But for now, at least, it seems Brown has the final say.
