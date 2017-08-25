Saturday Night Live will once again be live from New York on September 30. And to kick off its new season, SNL is bringing a whole lot of star power. SNL announced that Ryan Gosling will host the season 43 premiere with a musical guest who may have some opinions about La La Land.
Yes, the new season will begin with a performance from Jay Z, who hasn't appeared on the show since 2010. The last time he took the SNL stage, according to Rolling Stone, he gave an eight minute-long medley that included "Public Service Announcement" and "99 Problems" off 2003's Black Album, along with "On to the Next One" and "Empire State of Mind" off 2009's The Blueprint 3.
Before that, Jay-Z made a cameo during Beyoncé's 2003 SNL performance, which gives some hope that Queen Bey might grace us with her presence. After all, Beyoncé had a whole lot to do with Jay's latest album, 4:44.
While a Bey cameo may be wishful thinking, it's to be assumed that Jay-Z will perform his track "Moonlight," which comments on the movie Moonlight's unconventional Oscar win after the wrong Best Picture honoree was announced. The hook is, "We stuck in La La Land/Even if we win, we gonna lose,” which might be awkward for La La Land star Gosling. That is, if he didn't seem to think Moonlight's win was so deserved.
We can all remember the amused look on Gosling's face after it was announced that Moonlight was the real winner. Gosling, though, is staying mum on what his reaction actually meant, telling the Associated Press back in March, "What can you say? "I was very happy for Moonlight at the same time. It's such a wonderful film. It's great to see such great work acknowledged."
So, while Gosling, who first hosted SNL in December 2015, and Jay-Z may seem like an unlikely pair, they should get along just fine. They could even talk about Gosling's way less controversial upcoming movie, Blade Runner: 2049, which hits theaters October 6. I, for one, would love to know what Jay thinks about all those turtlenecks.
