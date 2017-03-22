Ryan Gosling Responds To That Oscars Best Picture Flub

We all saw how Ryan Gosling's face reacted to the news that his film La La Land hadn't won Best Picture at this year's Oscars after all. The Canadian actor rocked what looked to be an amused smirk as the ceremony descended into chaos, with Jimmy Kimmel, Warren Beatty, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, and a sheepish PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant struggled to explain that, whoops, Moonlight had actually claimed the top prize.
But what was actually going on in Baby Goose's head? He's not really saying.
"What can you say?" Gosling, who was also nominated for Best Actor for his role as Sebastian in the film, told the Associated Press about what will surely go down as one of the most awkward moments in Oscars history.
"I was very happy for Moonlight at the same time," he added. "It's such a wonderful film. It's great to see such great work acknowledged."
The 36-year-old actor isn't done working with La La Land director Damien Chazelle; the two are collaborating on an upcoming biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong. Before that, audiences will see him in this fall's Blade Runner sequel as well as Terrence Malick's Song to Song, which premiered at SXSW this month despite being shot in 2012. The latter film, which also stars Rooney Mara and Michael Fassbender, will see Gosling once again playing a musician.
"My job was to try to encourage passersby on the street — non-actors, musicians, people in the crowd — to come into the world of the movie and take the scene where they wanted to take it and to try to keep in the world in the movie," he said of the experience. "To try to keep them from looking into the camera, to try to make them address me as not an actor but as a fellow concertgoer or whatever the situation required. It was very different than just playing a character. It was almost like, I don't know, your job — to get these people to reveal themselves."
Of course, it's not all about singing and acting. Gosling revealed that he's eager to direct again, having stepped behind the camera for Lost River.
"It was one of the best experiences of my professional life," he said of directing partner Eva Mendes in the film. "I look forward to doing it again."
