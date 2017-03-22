Ryan Gosling Responds To That Oscars Best Picture Flub

"My job was to try to encourage passersby on the street — non-actors, musicians, people in the crowd — to come into the world of the movie and take the scene where they wanted to take it and to try to keep in the world in the movie," he said of the experience. "To try to keep them from looking into the camera, to try to make them address me as not an actor but as a fellow concertgoer or whatever the situation required. It was very different than just playing a character. It was almost like, I don't know, your job — to get these people to reveal themselves."