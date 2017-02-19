Did you love Ryan Gosling's singing in La La Land? Did you love it so much that you think he should sing in every movie he's in from now on? Good news then: his next film, Song To Song, finds Gosling playing a rock star and the trailer features him singing the 1961 Del Shannon hit "Runaway."
The film, directed by Terrence Malick and co-starring Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman, and Rooney Mara, is based in Austin. It was shooting at the city's South by Southwest (SXSW) festival as far back as 2012 so all those big crowd shots you see in the trailer are probably late night shoots during the famous music festival.
Two of the stars play a couple of "struggling songwriters" in the Austin scene, the Los Angeles Times reports, while two others play a "music mogul" and a waitress. Based on the trailer, things get dark.
The film will make it's way back to SXSW for it's debut in March, before heading to theaters. Watch the trailer below and just try not to sing along.
