Lance Bass Talks About A Possible JT & Britney Reunion While Holding A Yorkie The Whole Time

Lance Bass has a Yorkie and he's not afraid to use it...to tell you everything he knows about the rumored reunion between Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears! While romance is definitely in the past for the former 90s lovebirds, people are hoping that, for nostalgia purposes, they'll reunite for some kind of single in honor of the band's 20th anniversary — or a better yet, in my opinion, an NSYNC-Britney album. Bass, who was a member of the boy band alongside Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick, told Entertainment Tonight that we shouldn't get carried away just yet.
"I know he's been working on music," he said about Timberlake's upcoming plans. But as far as a Britney collab is concerned? "That would be amazing. I'd love that. But I don't see it happening...I think I would have heard it."
This isn't to say there's any bad blood between the artists. It's definitely something Bass believes they'd be on board with.
"I would love to see it happen and I don't think either of them would not want it to happen," he added. "They're good. They're friends. It wouldn't be weird at all."
Turns out, all he has to do to make this a reality is hop into the group text he shares with his former band members. For real. That's a real thing. And probably the most modern way for them to celebrate their upcoming 20 year anniversary.
"Twenty years, that is insane," bass remarked. "We actually are going to be getting our star on the Walk Of Fame next year so that's perfect timing."
The whole time, FYI, Bass is holding his Yorkie, Chip. You should really watch below.
