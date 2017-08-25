Alec Baldwin Brought His Famous SNL Trump Impersonation To Weekend Update Summer Edition

Donald Trump is not going to be happy about this.
Alec Baldwin once again donned a hideous wig, too much self-tanner, and a long tie to portray the president on Saturday Night: Weekend Update Summer Edition on Thursday night for the special's third and final episode, The Hollywood Reporter writes.
The finale came at the perfect time, right on the heels of Trump's off-the-wall rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, where he bashed the media, slammed Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake, riled people up about his controversial border wall, and just so happened to omit some key lines as he read his original Charlottesville response.
Advertisement
SNL, in turn, showed no mercy.
Live from Phoenix... #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/wLszKLgZJ6— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017
The sketch started off with a bang, featuring a sunglasses-clad "Trump" gazing out at the crowd of his most ardent supporters. "Wow, everyone's so white here," he exclaimed.
Later, he pouted and bemoaned the media, who "treated me so unfairly by using my exact remarks" on his response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of Heather Heyer. As you may recall, Trump (the real one) blamed "many sides" for the violence and vitriol, much to the dismay of both Republicans and Democrats.
Though Trump's Tuesday event could provide hours of satirical material, Weekend Update Summer Edition managed to find a little time to give Grim Reaper Steve Bannon a proper sendoff.
“Steve Bannon, everybody, Steve Bannon.” #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/SMSYIagHm0— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017
"Steve's going on to Breitbart where he'll be fighting the good fight against those globalist cucks, like my son-in-law Jared," fake Trump said. "Steve, we love you."
Bannon, too, got to get in a dig, saying, "I'm going to crush you" in his deep and threatening voice.
Saturday Night Live (original flavor) will be back on September 30 for its 43rd season with special appearances from Ryan Gosling and Jay-Z.
Advertisement