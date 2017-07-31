Sen. McCain Returns To Arizona, Starts His Cancer Treatment Today

Sen. John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, has returned to his state of Arizona and will begin treatment for his condition on Monday.
The senator's office released a statement on Friday announcing that the Arizona Republican will undergo further treatment for his condition, receiving "a standard post-surgical regimen of targeted radiation and chemotherapy" at the Mayo Clinic in the city of Phoenix. According to the statement, McCain will also keep his work schedule for the time being. The senator, who won a sixth term last year, plans to return to Washington, D.C. at the end of Congress' August recess.
The 80-year-old GOP leader had a blood clot removed above his left eye earlier this month and was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. (According to the American Brain Tumor Association, glioblastoma is a highly malignant type of tumor that many times must be treated through a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.)
McCain returned to the Senate last Tuesday, casting a crucial vote to move ahead with the debate process on the Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. However, early Friday morning, the senator dashed the hopes of President Trump and the Republican leadership by voting "no" on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare. His opposition meant that the vote failed, and it remains unclear whether Senate Republicans will be able to move forwards with any healthcare legislation despite seven years of promises to repeal President Obama's signature law.
McCain enjoyed a hike with his wife Cindy and his daughter Meghan over the weekend. A picture snapped by Cindy and posted on Twitter revealed that there were several signs reading, "Thank you, Senator" along the way.
Sen. McCain also shared a picture of him and Meghan, writing, "Old man and his daughter on the mountain #Arizona."
@SenJohnMcCain@MeghanMcCain— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) July 29, 2017
On our road this morning. pic.twitter.com/efCyTk70qs
Old man and his daughter on the mountain #Arizona pic.twitter.com/X3ndck2oFq— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 30, 2017
