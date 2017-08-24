With only three days left before the season finale of Game of Thrones, tensions are high. Exit out of all those GoT fan theories you're analyzing and, instead, watch this amazing video of Samwell Tarly shredding it on the drums.
Along with being an actor, John Bradley-West, the man who plays Samwell, is actually a talented drummer. He posted a video of his awesome skills on Instagram.
"I can't play drums at the moment because of a wrist injury so here's a #tbt to 2 years ago, a time when I could just about manage it," he wrote in the caption.
"Please excuse my facial expressions (I can't concentrate and look cool. Just can't be done) and my hair," Bradley-West continued. "I was shooting at the time and there was nothing that could happen to it that didn't make me look like the local creep."
The video is from a live performance of "In The Air Tonight" by Phil Collins with Nicole Scherzinger and Joel Dommett.
It's a shame that Bradley-West's injury prevents him from playing. He, the Starks, and DJ Hodor need to get together and form a band ASAP. Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner (Arya and Sansa Stark) had an amazing appearance on Carpool Karaoke, and we still sing Kit Harington's "Wildling" instead of the original "Wild Thing" by The Troggs. With Samwell Tarly on drums and Hodor producing, they're guaranteed to have a hit.
Watching Bradley-West drum almost makes you forget that season 7 of Game of Thrones is coming to a close. Almost. At least we can leave it on one good note: drum skills this good would make even Randyll Tarly proud of his son.
