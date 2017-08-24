You'd think that a movie star like Channing Tatum would know all the right things to say, at exactly the right moment. We've seen Magic Mike. We know he's got moves. But either he reserves it for the movies or can't keep his cool around his now-wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum. The actor revealed to Nick Grimshaw at BBC Radio 1 that he resorted to one mean trick to preserve the magic before proposing to Dewan-Tatum.
Since he's known worldwide for his charm, Tatum helped a fan propose to his girlfriend on-air. The act of love took him back to his own proposal and Tatum shared a story about how he was able to surprise his girlfriend.
"When I proposed to my wife, I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me," he said. "I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off."
But this wasn't just a casual mention while they were watching Say Yes To The Dress.
"I told her, 'I don't believe in the institution of marriage, and I don't think I ever want to get married,'" Tatum confessed. "She basically broke down crying. I thought, 'This is not going well at all,' so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later."
We all know how that story ends. Today, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have been happily married for eight years and they have an adorable 4-year-old daughter.
Just because it worked out for Tatum does not mean it'll work for everyone. If you're looking to propose to your significant other, we would suggest getting advice from literally anyone else besides Channing Tatum. However, if you want advice for a happy marriage, look no further than this little family.
