You'd think that a movie star like Channing Tatum would know all the right things to say, at exactly the right moment. We've seen Magic Mike. We know he's got moves. But either he reserves it for the movies or can't keep his cool around his now-wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum. The actor revealed to Nick Grimshaw at BBC Radio 1 that he resorted to one mean trick to preserve the magic before proposing to Dewan-Tatum.