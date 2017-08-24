Some of the other actors were more self-serving in their answers. Iain Glen thinks all Jorah Mormont would want is to be needed by the lady he most admires. Aidan Gillen said it's pretty obvious what Littlefinger's happy ending looks like. "I've set my cards on the table somewhat, with the scene with Sansa for instance at the end of season 6: the Iron Throne, [Sansa] by my side," he said. "That's a happy family picture but it's not really that either, you know what I mean?"