Everyone on Game of Thrones is gearing up for the very scary "only war that matters" in the season 7 finale, and they're probably not thinking about much else. But, because we don't actually live in Westeros, with White Walkers breathing down our necks, we actually have the leisure to imagine what life will be like for them one day in the (possibly distant) future. When the folks at Entertainment Weekly asked the Game of Thrones cast to indulge in this thought exercise, the most charming answer came from Kit Harington. Because of course it did.