There are a lot of theories out there about what happens at the now fast-approaching end of Game Of Thrones. In fact, some of us have spent the majority of our time over the past five weeks — okay, more like the past six years — reading every theory we can find. Some of them are genius and some of them make no sense, but none of them, and I mean none, are as terrible as the one that Gwendoline Christie, the actress who play Brienne of Tarth, believes in.
While at Comic-Con last month, Entertainment Tonight talked to Gwendoline Christie about her surprising favorite GOT character, what she thinks will happen between Brienne and Tormund — spoiler alert: nothing — and which character she most wishes had stayed alive. Christie also explained who she thinks deserves to end up on the Iron Throne once the series is complete. She told ET, "I think it could quite possibly be Bran because I think that the entire show could be a projection from inside his mind."
Advertisement
If, after spending eight long years of my life consumed by this one HBO series, the whole thing ends up being a dream, I will hurl myself up against my television set, then track down George R.R. Martin to give him a piece of my mind. Also, boring, emo Bran is absolutely the last character I would want to see on the Iron Throne at the end. At least make the projection belong to someone interesting. Although perhaps it's fitting for him to be left, since I already blame Bran for everything that goes wrong in the show. Luckily, this is just a theory, and as we know very well by now, Game Of Thrones theories often never come to fruition. Let us all pray to the Lord of Light that this terrible theory, too, crashes and burns like Dickon and Randyll Tarly. Too soon? Sorry.
Advertisement