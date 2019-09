If, after spending eight long years of my life consumed by this one HBO series, the whole thing ends up being a dream, I will hurl myself up against my television set, then track down George R.R. Martin to give him a piece of my mind. Also, boring, emo Bran is absolutely the last character I would want to see on the Iron Throne at the end. At least make the projection belong to someone interesting. Although perhaps it's fitting for him to be left, since I already blame Bran for everything that goes wrong in the show. Luckily, this is just a theory, and as we know very well by now, Game Of Thrones theories often never come to fruition . Let us all pray to the Lord of Light that this terrible theory, too, crashes and burns like Dickon and Randyll Tarly. Too soon? Sorry.