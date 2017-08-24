Laura Prepon Has Given Birth To Her First Baby!

Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon has officially given birth to her first child with fiancé Ben Foster. Us Weekly reports that the couple, who announced they were expecting back in January, welcomed a baby girl. The 37-year-old revealed the sex of her baby on Live With Kelly & Ryan back in June, saying that "it's just like, a blessing. It's like, she likes it here. She's already kicking."
This birth was a long time coming for the actress, who told the hosts that she was ready to go into labor ASAP.
"It's weird because it sneaks up on you, you're like, 'I can't believe it's been eight months already,'" she said. "But then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, she needs to, like, come out already!'"
2017 has been a pretty busy year for Prepon. In fact, she's been out and about so much that she put her 2,594-square-foot Los Angeles house up for rent during all the times she's away. While it's a home anyone would love to live in, it's going to cost you a cool $15,600 a month if you really want to commit.
Something tells me, however, that things will start to slow down a bit for the couple now that they have a whole other family member to think about. If anyone deserves a break, it's this new mom, who was already spotted on a dinner date in the East Village of New York City on Tuesday sipping some well-deserved cocktails and wine.
Hopefully that's the first of many dinner dates to come as Prepon and Foster bask in the joy of being new and glowing parents.
Refinery29 has reached out to Prepon's rep for comment. We'll update the post if and when we hear back.
