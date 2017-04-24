You Can Live In Laura Prepon's House For A Cool $15,600 A Month

If you’re searching for real estate in Los Feliz and you can spare $15,600 each month for rent, you’re in luck. Shell out this chunk of change and you can live in Laura Prepon’s gorgeous Bali-inspired home, which is located on a hillside that boasts a stellar view of the bright city lights of Los Angeles.
The 2,594-square-foot house includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and you’ll have your privacy — it’s located away from the street, behind a gate and a long driveway. According to Trulia, Prepon’s home was built in 1947, and it’s been updated to include lavish amenities such as “a spacious kitchen with chef-grade appliances, a steam shower and oversized soaking tub, and stylish stonework.”
The home also features an open floor plan and a master suite that could easily be mistaken for a room at a five-star resort. The landscaping “embraces island style” and vacations won’t be necessary — a private pool, spa, and cabana are part of the package.
Prepon, who got her start on That ‘70s Show and currently stars in Orange Is the New Black, bought the home in 2008 for $2.3 million. Needless to say, Prepon has a super busy schedule that means she’s out of town frequently — so why not rent out the home while she’s away?
If I had $15,600 to spare (I don’t), I’d be on the next plane to Los Angeles. But certainly someone will seize this awesome rental opportunity. My only request is that he or she post plenty of Instagram photos so the rest of us can live vicariously through the lucky renter.