Laura Prepon Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby On TV

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa got a major scoop on their talk show, Live With Kelly & Ryan. That's because TV star Laura Prepon went on their show to drop some huge news: the sex of her baby with fiancé Ben Foster.
Prepon and Foster announced the star's pregnancy back in January, and this baby will be the first for both Prepon and her Lone Survivor actor partner. Prepon revealed on the talk show that she's super excited to meet her little one, who will be — drumroll, please! — a girl.
"It's just like, a blessing. It's like, she likes it here. She's already kicking," gushed the Orange Is The New Black actress.
She also told the show that she's eager to give birth — as most moms at eight months along would be.
"[I'm] eight months [pregnant], so yeah, next month [I'll give birth]," Prepon revealed on the talk show. "It's weird because it sneaks up on you, you're like, 'I can't believe it's been eight months already. But then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, she needs to, like, come out already!'"
The Netflix star, who rose to fame with her role on the long-running sitcom That's '70s Show, got engaged to Foster last October — something that her That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher joked he had to find out about on TV. During his day-long stint as Ripa's guest host — back when her talk show was known as Live With Kelly following host Michael Strahan's departure — he revealed he was mad at Prepon for not sending her friend a heads up:
"I'm very upset with her! She just announced this engagement and I had to find out in the news!" Kutcher joked to Ripa. "She's my friend and it's weird [to find out] like that."
Hopefully Prepon texted her pal to reveal the sex of her baby — or else she might be in for an awkward exchange.
