Make Your Adult Back-To-School Dreams Come True With This Major Sale

Ban.Do is one of those shops you visit when you need a little pick-me-up. Rough day at work? Treat yourself to a new planner (with stickers and gel pens). Break-up getting you down? Snag a "Fries Before Guys" pin — and one for your BFF, too. The uplifting, girl-power, pink-everywhere vibe is what we love about the brand. But what we love even more? Its sales.
That's why we're doing you a solid — friend-to-friend — and letting you in on a little secret: Ban.Do's sale section is about to get real. Starting Saturday August 26, clothing, accessories, jewelry, and beyond will be deeply discounted (up to 70% off) both IRL and online (if you're in LA, you can RSVP to the warehouse sale here). Basically, there no excuse to not buy yourself and your friends matching phone cases, or to not channel those #TBT back-to-school vibes and pick up a new backpack for fall.
Instead of sleeping on the sale — which is happening this Saturday and Sunday only — plan ahead by clicking on to see some of our favorite picks. But what will you add to cart? Whatever it is, your weekend just got a lot more fun.