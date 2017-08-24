This Babe Actor Has The Perfect Ringtone

Say what you want about our generation ruining gyms, napkins, restaurant chains, and countless other industries, but we've got a soft spot for nostalgia, and we're not afraid to celebrate it — from chowing down on Lunchables to picking out our new favorite makeup brushes. And books and films are no exception.
But aside from the scent of a candy-flavored lipgloss or the sight of some vibrant Lisa Frank art, there's one particular phrase that really seems to transport us right back to our more carefree days: "That'll do, pig."
The line, which comes from Babe, the film inspired by the 1983 novel The Sheep-Pig by Dick King-Smith, was a staple in many kids' lives. So, we were thrilled to learn that the man who helped make the quote so popular keeps it alive to this day.
A profile in The New Yorker of actor James Cromwell, who played Farmer Hoggett in the 1995 movie and has since starred in American Horror Story and The Young Pope, revealed that his famous line is actually his phone's ringtone. How adorable is that?!
JAMES CROMWELL'S RINGTONE IS HIM SAYING "THAT'LL DO, PIG" FROM THE MOVIE BABE. https://t.co/eQGPeti2C5 pic.twitter.com/EXml06x7ov— Vivian Lee (@vivianwmlee) August 23, 2017
The film also appears to have made a mark on the star's politics. Cromwell is now an avid animal rights and environmental activist. He was arrested in July for protesting with six other people at San Diego's SeaWorld, The Los Angeles Times reports. The actor reportedly interrupted a show and yelled to the audience that "orcas in the wild...swim with their families."
"Here, they do not swim with their families," he continued. "They are separated from them."
In a statement issued through PETA, Cromwell said: "Orcas deserve a full life in the ocean, not a life sentence of swimming endless circles until they drop dead from the disease. My friends at PETA and I want SeaWorld to move these intelligent animals to seaside sanctuaries without delay."
Babe's legacy lives on...
