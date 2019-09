Halsey Is So Not Here For Jerks Calling Her Anti-Feminist

Halsey is only 22-years-old, and already the electropop singer-songwriter has released two albums, been nominated for two Grammys, and won two Billboard Music Award. Yet, there are miserable people in this world who want to overshadow all those achievements by calling her out for not being a good feminist. Yesterday, Halsey posted a photo on Instagram that showed her new Playboy and Flaunt Magazine covers , and although many of the comments shared excited messages like "hey girl hey!! Work!!!" it will sadly come as no surprise that there were also plenty of negative and nasty comments about her being a hypocritical feminist.