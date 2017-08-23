Halsey Is So Not Here For Jerks Calling Her Anti-Feminist

Halsey is only 22-years-old, and already the electropop singer-songwriter has released two albums, been nominated for two Grammys, and won two Billboard Music Award. Yet, there are miserable people in this world who want to overshadow all those achievements by calling her out for not being a good feminist. Yesterday, Halsey posted a photo on Instagram that showed her new Playboy and Flaunt Magazine covers, and although many of the comments shared excited messages like "hey girl hey!! Work!!!" it will sadly come as no surprise that there were also plenty of negative and nasty comments about her being a hypocritical feminist.
If, like me, your blood begins to boil at the sight of these nonsensical accusations, don't worry because Halsey can sure as hell handle it. Just two hours after posting the Instagram image of her magazine covers, the singer added another image. This one was a screenshot of her response to one of the stupid haters who commented on her Playboy Magazine photo.
The man's — of course, it was a man — comment read "You are a feminist but you flash your boobs in Playboy magazine." Then he followed up that comment with the thinking face emoji. Rude. Less than 30 minutes after @timurmengli's comment was posted, Halsey clapped back with a response that explained the complexities of modern womanhood, which this guy was clearly struggling to understand.
Everything about her response is perfect, and yet I can't help but feel discouraged that we're still having to have this conversations. I mean, I could have sworn we went through this exact same thing just a few months ago when Emma Watson posed topless on the cover of Vanity Fair. In March, the Beauty and the Beast actress did a pretty good job clarifying that feminism is about choice, but I guess not everyone get the memo.
