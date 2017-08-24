Story from Food & Drinks

3 Rainbow Recipes That Will Make You Fall In Love With The Trend All Over Again

Elizabeth Buxton
Photographed by Danielle Wood.
Remember the rainbow food trend? We sure do; At this point, we've seen everything from rainbow cakes, to hot chocolate, macarons, popsicles, pop-tarts, pancakes, and doughnuts. We've even watched it grow and morph into the unstoppable unicorn food, and mermaid food trends. It was full on magically-themed mania. And just when we thought we were done with technicolored food, it's pulled us back in again. This time around it isn't a new psychedelic nosh that has us hooked, but instead: do-it-yourself rainbow food.
If you've ever suffered from over-the-top food fatigue (i.e., overstimulation from Instagram photos of your favorite eats decorated in the rainbow, unicorn, or mermaid style), then we may have something that will revive you: Mima Sinclair's Rainbow Bakes. Sinclair's bake-book takes the seemingly unapproachable multi-colored food craze and brings it into the comfort of our own kitchens, where we can enjoy it for what it is: fun.
There, we admitted it. Rainbow food is fun. And ahead we have three of Sinclair's best magically-themed do-it-yourself dessert recipes to prove it: from a candy confetti-covered piñata cake to a take on the OG rainbow bagels. Let these sweet homemade treats restore your faith in the trend.

