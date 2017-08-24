But while both of these factors are present in college government, they are largely absent in high school student councils. Nelson and Sampath focused their high school presidential agenda on social environments, community, and school spirit — not explicit policy that might require one to upset the status quo and defend yourself. Nelson even found that the work involved responsibilities that her male peers rejected: “It was hard to find men who wanted to be part of the fundraising, charity, and the administration or event aspects of what we did that wasn’t as public,” she says. For many high school administrators, that’s intentional; you learn to walk before you run. “Student council in secondary schools introduce students to concepts of leadership,” Jeff R. Sherrill, the president of the National Association of Student Councils, tells me. “They’re learning how to lead a meeting. They’re learning how to manage time and stress. How do you plan a project? An event? How do you talk to adults? Student government in college is very different.”