To cut, or not to cut, my own hair? It's a thought that has probably run through your mind at one point or another, for a myriad of reasons: Our schedules are too packed, the salon is booked for months, our stylist is out of town, our bangs are overgrown and we need to cut 'em now. It's like an itch you need to scratch, so — with a pair of shears you bought from the local beauty store — you go to town on your dead ends.
But more often than not, this brave, rash, and amateur decision almost always ends with a botched haircut that takes months to grow out. If you can relate, but thought you were the only one who cut their ponytail off in 5th grade, you're not. In fact, Twitter is having a GIF-heavy conversation on the question, "Have you thought about cutting your own hair?" right now.
Advertisement
The answer: Yes, of course. Because no matter how terribly it always ends, we still go back for round two at one point or another. One user said their at-home chop looks more like Zach Galifianakis' hair in the show Masterminds:
Zach Galifianakis' hair in Masterminds is like a slightly better version of that time I cut my own fringe pic.twitter.com/Lqr1gRSeK4— Flustered (@ahhhhhere) June 27, 2017
And remember Target Lady, a fan-favorite character on Saturday Night Live played by Kristen Wiig? Haven't we all had a DIY haircut like it?
When you cut your own fringe.... ??♀️ pic.twitter.com/6s56ZyAk0v— Louisa Mallett (@bakedbylou) April 17, 2017
And the relatable tweets just keep on coming...
I lock eyes with her across a crowded bar and give a knowing nod. Mistakes have been made.— Colleen ??♀️ (@melonlore) August 11, 2017
Me: I see you cut your own bangs, too. pic.twitter.com/8TzFocLzgP
Last night I had 3 glasses of wine and almost CUT MY OWN BANGS!Next time I drink I'm hiding the scissors from my self— Sophia Pagán (@sophiepagan) August 17, 2017
fulfilled my own prophecy i just cut a fringe into my hair bye https://t.co/5TYwA5UHsS— esther rose (@complvted) August 20, 2017
Me: I really shouldn't cut my own fringe.— Chewbasha (@Bash2110) July 11, 2017
Also me: Here's the scissors. pic.twitter.com/Nhi38E4srm
Let us know in the comments if you've ever cut your own hair. Because if there's a success story, we want to hear it.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement