Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Allegations On Instagram

Earlier this month, Kevin Hart and a now-pregnant Eniko Parrish celebrated one year of marriage . Unfortunately, thanks to some cheating accusations, the happy occasion briefly turned sour on social media. On their anniversary, Parrish posted a slideshow of photos from their wedding day on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face.. I love you more everyday. 8 years together..1 year married..Forever to go!" According to E! News , that caption caused commenter to point out that Kevin Hart had not filed for divorce from his first wife, Torrei Hart, until 2011, six years ago. To the couple's annoyance, people were clearly wondering if there was overlap between the comedian's relationships with the two women.