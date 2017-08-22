Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Allegations On Instagram

Earlier this month, Kevin Hart and a now-pregnant Eniko Parrish celebrated one year of marriage. Unfortunately, thanks to some cheating accusations, the happy occasion briefly turned sour on social media. On their anniversary, Parrish posted a slideshow of photos from their wedding day on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face.. I love you more everyday. 8 years together..1 year married..Forever to go!" According to E! News, that caption caused commenter to point out that Kevin Hart had not filed for divorce from his first wife, Torrei Hart, until 2011, six years ago. To the couple's annoyance, people were clearly wondering if there was overlap between the comedian's relationships with the two women.
Advertisement
8.13.16 ? I'm Grateful to God everyday for putting us together. When it's real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken. My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE.♥ Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face.. I love you more everyday. 8 years together..1 year married..Forever to go! #HartilyYours ? Happy 1 year anniversary babe! We made it! ??
Eniko Parrish initially responded to these accusations in the comments under her Instagram post, but E! News reports, the response has since been deleted. A little over a week later, it looks like Kevin Hart finally has something to say about all the cheating rumors. Late yesterday, Hart posted several videos of himself on his own Instagram story, where he claims that the rumors are just a good source of material for his comedy.
He told his followers that by now, he's no longer shocked by any of the false information people spread about him, especially after having been so open about his personal life in his best-selling book and multiple stand-up specials. Hart said, "That's what I love the most about stand-up comedy — you got that microphone, you got that stage — you take advantage of it. This next hour will be my best hour yet because moments like this act as nothing but material for your boy."
Advertisement