Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Allegations On Instagram

8.13.16 ? I'm Grateful to God everyday for putting us together. When it's real, no love/bond can ever be faked nor broken. My partner in life, My other half that makes me whole, My SOULMATE.♥ Thank you for always keeping a smile on my face.. I love you more everyday. 8 years together..1 year married..Forever to go! #HartilyYours ? Happy 1 year anniversary babe! We made it! ??

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт ? (@enikonhart) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:13am PDT