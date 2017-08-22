Ming Lee Simmons Looks Just Like Her Mother In These Photos

The fabulosity doesn’t fall far from the tree, especially when that tree is model, designer, and Swarovski crystal aficionado Kimora Lee Simmons. Her eldest daughter, Ming Lee, is getting in on the family business with her very first photo shoot for Galore. Life seems pretty sweet for the 17-year-old high school junior right now: She made waves back in June when she posted images on Instagram of her prom dress — a champagne slip dress designed by her mother — and now, it appears she's a natural in front of the camera, too (not that we're surprised).
Both Galore and Ming Lee shared a photo from the editorial on Instagram. In the black-and-white image, she's seen sitting on a stool wearing a newsboy cap, black tank top, black jeans that lace up at the thigh, a leather jacket, and a leopard choker. And though the picture is totally reminiscent of an ad in a ‘90s fashion magazine, it’s Ming’s face that shocked us, because baby girl looks just like her mother.
This isn’t the first time Ming Lee has stepped in front of the camera: Both she and her sister, Aoki Lee, modeled for her mother’s resort 2017 collection last year (but they've been practicing since at least 2007, when they took adorable turns on the runway as part of their "collection" for Baby Phat — called, what else? Ming and Aoki).
As for how Ming Lee is able to get so comfy in front of the camera, she told Galore: “First off, settle into yourself. Relax and remember to have fun. Don’t worry about 'matching' anyone else’s looks or pictures. Use your own creativity and beauty to create a true expression of yourself. The world has enough copy cats. You want your pictures to reflect the real you, just have fun!”
Can we expect to see Ming Lee on her mother’s runway come New York Fashion Week? Now that would be fun.
