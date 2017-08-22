Twitter Just Schooled Bruno Mars

Nicki Minaj experienced some technical difficulties getting acquainted with Snapchat a few weeks ago, but it looks like another celebrity is joining her social-media challenged ranks.
According to Teen Vogue, crooner Bruno Mars had no idea that Twitter offered up a feature that allows its users to post more than one photo to accompany a tweet. Thankfully, the singer's followers offered up some proof.
BuzzFeed traced Mars' struggle with Twitter back to 2011, when he posted cryptic and confused tweets along the lines of "Took me an hour to change my icon..." and "What is Instagram?" But fast-forward a few years and it looks like Mars' social-media team has been working overtime, because the singer himself is still having a hard time with Twitter.
Took me an hour to change my icon... Fuck you technology!— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) December 13, 2011
This past weekend, Mars triumphantly showed off his photo skills by posting a few stitched-together photo collages. The side-by-side photos will be familiar to just about everyone, but Mars was basking in his techy glory, saying, "My collage skills are gettin pretty epic."
My collage skills are gettin pretty epic! Chi Town night 2 #24KMagicWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CoaARRjWfF— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) August 19, 2017
Epic as those skills may be, Mars' followers let him know that he doesn't actually need collage apps at all. In this case, Twitter can handle Mars' low-tech two-photo posts without a hitch.
"Y'all wait until @brunomars learns he can add more than one pic in a tweet," one account said. Mars responded in kind, writing, "Wait what?"
Then, loyal followers decided to prove it, posting visual aids for Mars to see the feature in action alongside some clutch song lyrics. Even though it must have been a blow to his ego, he took it all in stride. And followers shouldn't expect him to stop collaging anytime soon. Apparently, the low-tech works of pure art have been earning the singer plenty of compliments.
First of all there's nothing wrong with my collages! I've received thousands of compliments and I'm looking forward to posting more. Thanks https://t.co/EiiTiNPh5e— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) August 20, 2017
Anyone dealing with a new feature or brand-new app has obviously felt the same facepalm moment as both Minaj and Mars, but there's an easy way to get in on new tech: Just ask a teenager. Somehow, they're adept at mastering every social platform as soon as it launches.
