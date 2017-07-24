Nicki Minaj Struggling With Her First Snap Is All Of Us

Nicki Minaj may be a master at spitting rhymes and keeping Drake thirsty, but she's got a lot to learn when it comes to Snapchat.
The self-proclaimed queen of rap took it upon herself to join the social media platform, but Entertainment Tonight reports that she had a bit of trouble posting her first snaps.
After signing up, Minaj posted about it on Instagram to let her followers know that she'd joined. However, that now-ubiquitous ghost icon also came with a plea for help.
"Yo can y'all teach me how to use this?" Minaj captioned a screenshot from her Snapchat home page alongside a slew of emoji.
Minaj showed how familiar she is with Instagram by asking questions to her followers directly in the comments of the photo.
"How do I see how many people are following me?" she asked, along with "How do you delete the thing you recorded if you don't wanna post it? I just recorded my towel." According to ET, she posted plenty of questions and her fans were more than happy to help.
Of course, having Minaj on Snapchat gives fans a new way to connect with her. So they did. In fact, a lot of them did. It got so overwhelming that Minaj considered deleting the app altogether, only she couldn't even access the settings because so many calls were coming in.
It got so bad that she had someone on her team call Snapchat directly. Basically, Minaj's first steps into the world of Snapchat mirror everyone's initial encounter. It doesn't matter if you're the queen of rap, you've got to figure things out when you start something new.
Minaj eventually got her bearings, showing off an ocean vista as her very first snap. "First snap who dis?" she added.
Nicki's first snap ???????????? @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/DeFYMBy8cb— meral™ (@NicPrint) July 23, 2017
Now that Minaj has the hang of the app, there's no telling how she'll use it. Fans will have to wait with bated breath for her to find those face filters.
