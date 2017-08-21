If the Stark sister showdown on Game of Thrones last night had you quivering in your seat, you're not alone. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, said the sister-to-sister action is very tense, even for those who are behind-the-scenes.
"There's a big lack of communication," Turner told Entertainment Weekly of her character's relationship with Arya (Maisie Williams). "There's this underlying tension. It's like a fucking horror movie."
This year, Arya and Sansa reunited after six seasons of being apart. Arya relocated to Braavos, studying to be a faceless man, while Sansa had to marry a series of horrific men. (Minus, of course, Tyrion, played by Peter Dinklage, who treated Sansa reasonably well.) In the years since Arya and Sansa interacted onscreen, their real life counterparts formed one of Hollywood's more iconic friendships. They have matching tattoos. They openly declare love for one another on Instagram.
This cozy friendship led us, the viewer, to believe that Sansa and Arya's reunion would be a sun-filled celebrated of filial love. But the two characters are nothing like Turner and Williams.
"They love each other, but they're so different. They never really got along," Turner pointed out to EW. "Now that they're back together, that's heightened, because they've gone down totally different paths and have had to adapt to totally different situations to the point where they don't see on each other's level."
Now, Arya is convinced that Sansa Stark is traitorous. Sansa is convinced that Arya is a murderous hooligan. (In her defense, Sansa is absolutely right. Arya is a cold-blooded killer these days.) If only they would talk about their history, tough as it is, they might ease this tension.
"They don't really talk about what they’ve gone through," Turner told EW. "They never really had that communication before, and now, when it's vital to do, they don't have that and can't understand each other."
They'd better start communicating, because we certainly don't want any of the Starks turning on one another. Please? Just give us this one positive thing, Game of Thrones.
