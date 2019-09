This year, Arya and Sansa reunited after six seasons of being apart. Arya relocated to Braavos, studying to be a faceless man, while Sansa had to marry a series of horrific men. (Minus, of course, Tyrion, played by Peter Dinklage, who treated Sansa reasonably well.) In the years since Arya and Sansa interacted onscreen, their real life counterparts formed one of Hollywood's more iconic friendships . They have matching tattoos. They openly declare love for one another on Instagram.