Chances are, you know that today marks a very important day in history: the first total solar eclipse in the United States since 1979. If you're lucky enough to be in the path of totality, you're probably already camped up outside with your eclipse glasses in hand. But as for the rest of us, we need a little something extra to satisfy our celestial desires — and that's exactly what eclipse nails are here to do.
The manicure trend that's sweeping Instagram today is combining our love for abstract nail art with the ever popular galaxy nails. Plus, it's so easy to do. All you need is your choice of polish (black probably makes sense here...), a steady hand, and to carve out a few minutes before this afternoon.
Ahead, check out some of our favorite eclipse designs. They're a whole lot safer to stare at than the sun.