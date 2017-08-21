There's a monster coming to Riverdale — and thanks to this deleted scene, we might have a better idea as to his identity.
At the end of The CW series' freshman season, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learned that it wasn't the Southside Serpents who were dealing the heroin that now-dead Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope) had brought to the small town. However, in a deleted scene — courtesy of Seventeen — an imprisoned F.P. (Skeet Ulrich) urges his son not to look for the person really behind the heroin trade. That's because the leader of the Serpents has an idea of who it could be...and he's a very, very bad dude.
"I didn't tell the cops, and I'm damn well not gonna tell you, but I have a suspicion who's behind that, and if I'm right, you're going after the devil himself," F.P. warns his son. "So leave it."
The cut scene suggests that a villain is looming over Riverdale, perhaps the worst one we've seen yet. With the connection to the heroin trade — and, in turn, the Blossoms — could the person F.P. is referring be the Sugar Man? Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased the presence of this mysterious figure, warning residents of the small town to beware:
"Lock your doors, #Riverdale, the Sugar Man is coming," tweeted the writer, along with a horrifying drawing of the man with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jason (Trevor Stines).
Lock your doors, #Riverdale, the Sugar Man is coming… pic.twitter.com/WkPSHQnt6N— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 16, 2017
While the Sugar Man definitely resembles famous internet creepypasta Slender Man, perhaps he's not so much a monster as a monstrous human. In the above drawing, Sugar Man is holding a bag of sugar and, as Riverdale fans know, the sale of sugary maple syrup has been used as a cover for the Blossoms selling drugs.
One other possible connection? That Sugar Man is the person who shot Fred Andrews (Luke Perry). If Sugar Man truly is as bad as it seems, murder might be on his agenda.
Of course, we won't know who the real Riverdale villain is until the season 2 premiere on October 11. Here's hoping our resident sleuths keep their safe distance from the mayhem.
