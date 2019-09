At the end of The CW series' freshman season, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learned that it wasn't the Southside Serpents who were dealing the heroin that now-dead Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope) had brought to the small town. However, in a deleted scene — courtesy of Seventeen — an imprisoned F.P. (Skeet Ulrich) urges his son not to look for the person really behind the heroin trade. That's because the leader of the Serpents has an idea of who it could be...and he's a very, very bad dude.