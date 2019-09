The Kennedy Center Honors are an annual fundraising event . For the past 40 years, the non-profit performing arts organization has raised money while honoring the careers and lifetime achievements of prominent performing artists who have made significant contributions to the arts. It has long been a tradition for the President to host a White House reception before the event for those being honored. Often, the President and first lady will also sit with the honorees at the ceremony. This year, the list of honorees include Lionel Richie, Norman Lear, LL Cool J, Carmen de Lavallade, and Gloria Estefan.