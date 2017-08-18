Robin Thicke's Girlfriend Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for singer Robin Thicke and his girlfriend, model April Love Geary. Geary announced in an Instagram post Thursday that the couple is expecting their first child together.
"Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ❤️," Geary wrote in the Instagram caption. The photo she shared is a sonogram of their soon-to-be child. If you look closely, you can see that the sonogram is from August 14.
Geary and Thicke have been dating for three years, TMZ noted. Thicke and his ex-wife, Paula Patton, finalized their divorce in 2015.
Advertisement
Thicke is already a father — he shares seven-year-old son Julian Fuego with Paula Patton, his ex-wife. Patton filed for divorce in 2014, citing "irreconcilable differences" and asking for joint custody of Julian.
Earlier this year, Patton and Thicke were involved in a custody battle over Julian. According to court documents, Patton had "become concerned about [Thicke]'s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian." Patton apparently believed Thicke was spanking Julian too much, according to reports.
TMZ reports that Geary and Thicke's forthcoming child will be female, though Geary didn't share that detail in her Instagram post. According to TMZ's sources, Julian is "super excited for a little sister."
After announcing the news, Geary shared a photo of herself on vacation in Hawaii. "Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut ?," she wrote on Instagram.
Geary and Thicke also visited Paris earlier this summer.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement