Exes Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Are Fighting Over Spanking & Alan Thicke’s Funeral

No blurred lines here: Paula Patton and Robin Thicke's child custody battle is getting heated. People reports that Patton took her ex-husband to court in hopes of limiting his joint custody arrangement with their 6-year-old son, Julian. Court documents show that the actress had "become concerned about [Robin]’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian." A Los Angeles judge denied the request and declined to limit Thicke's access to his son in court proceedings held Thursday. The singer had stood accused of excessively spanking Julian. Patton claimed that Julian was "scared" of his father and had been exhibiting changes in his behavior, including a "slight stutter," as a result. Court documents obtained by People allege that Julian's school is also investigating the alleged abuse. Thicke, however, denied the claims, describing his punishment methods as "light spanking" on a "rare" basis. He added that he has not physically seen his son since December 31, and blames Patton's legal claims on a "residual anger" she holds because she and her family were not allowed to attend the funeral of his actor father, Alan Thicke. The elder Thicke died on December 13, 2016, prompting the actress to post tributes to him on social media. “Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father and often made negative comments to me about my father,” Thicke said, according to court documents. “As such, she was not welcome at his funeral. It is my belief that Paula only wanted to attend because it would have resulted in additional public exposure for her.” It is currently unclear if Patton will take further legal action against Thicke, from whom she split in 2014. Representatives for Patton have not yet responded to Refinery29's requests for comment, while Thicke's team declined to comment.
