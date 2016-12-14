On Tuesday morning, Growing Pains star Alan Thicke was hospitalized at Providence St. Josephs Medical Center for a heart attack, TMZ reports. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead at age 69. His publicist confirmed to ABC that he had died.
He and his son Carter were playing hockey in Burbank right before the incident. Thicke has two other children, actor Brennan Thicke and singer Robin Thicke. Most recently, he appeared in Fuller House and This Is Us.
Law enforcement officials told TMZ that the hospital was in touch with an organ donation company, possibly because Thicke was an organ donor.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
