There aren’t many things in the world that make sense right now, but here’s one tiny detail that does: Kat Von D Beauty revealed in an Instagram yesterday that the dark, ostensibly clown-inspired lip look shown in the new ad campaign for American Horror Story: Cult comes courtesy of the brand’s Everlasting Lip Liner in Homegirl and Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Nosferatu and Damned.
Kerry Herta, the makeup artist responsible for the campaign, credited Kat Von D in an Instagram earlier this week, which showed the newest promo in all its glory. “Couldn’t be more excited about this one! Thank you for making me the coolest hive head prosthetic! Not to mention the beautiful paint work on it!” she wrote. “Thank you @katvondbeauty and @thekatvond for creating the best #AHS colors ever!”
And the standalone ad isn’t the only place Von D’s products appear: Herta also used the Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Underage Red, Ink Liner, and Lock-It Hydrating Primer in the video campaign. The bestselling brand draws a lot of its aesthetic from witchcraft and the occult, so it isn’t hard to see where Kat Von D and the TV show’s paths cross. This seems like the beginning of a beautiful beauty relationship…
