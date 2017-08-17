today i'm in LA and lena is in NY dealing with a bunch of endo / chronic pain issues and i want to give a massive shout out to everyone in the world who lives with chronic pain. my gf has been in and out of the hospital for a long time now and has creating so much amazing work through that period. LD/everyone who lives with chronic pain and or illness are a huge inspiration. when you see all of lenas gorgeous work remember that a lot of it was created from a hospital bed. that is fucking incredible to me

A post shared by jack antonoff (@jackantonoff) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:31am PDT