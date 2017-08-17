If there's one thing that screams #RelationshipGoals, it's having a significant other who inspires you everyday. Clearly, Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham are already there, as evidenced by the Fun guitarist's sweet Instagram post about his girlfriend.
The Girls creator has been open about her battle with endometriosis which often led to her suffering through immense pain while trying to run her HBO show. In April of 2017, Dunham revealed she is endometriosis-free, following multiple surgeries and hormonal intervention.
However, according to a new Instagram from Antonoff, which he posted on Wednesday, it seems that Dunham is once again suffering from issues related to endometriosis. Though the pair is currently on opposite coasts — he's in Los Angeles and she's in New York — Antonoff took the time to share his love for the woman he calls his "inspiration."
"today i'm in LA and lena is in NY dealing with a bunch of endo / chronic pain issues and i want to give a massive shout out to everyone in the world who lives with chronic pain," wrote Antonoff in his caption.
He added:
"my gf has been in and out of the hospital for a long time now and has creating so much amazing work through that period. LD/everyone who lives with chronic pain and or illness are a huge inspiration. when you see all of lenas gorgeous work remember that a lot of it was created from a hospital bed. that is fucking incredible to me."
Fans on Instagram appreciated the support:
"Thank you, srsly. I live w IBD and it gets pretty tough sometimes. All the best to your gf," wrote one commenter.
"Couple goals for real @jackantonoff @lenadunham I'm so sorry you have to go through this- it's clear it has only made your art and you stronger," added another.
"Love her. Love you for loving her," a third commented.
While we don't have the details for what Dunham is battling, it's clear she has one supportive guy in her corner.
