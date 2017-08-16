Solange Deleted Her Twitter Account For The Most Heartbreaking Reason

Solange won't be sharing her thoughts with us in the form of 140-character messages. But the reason the singer gave up her Twitter account is a powerful political statement.
In her last message before deactivating her Twitter account, Solange mentioned Takiya Thompson. Thompson, an activist, was arrested on Monday after helping topple a Confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina on Monday.
According to a fan's screenshot, this was Solange's last tweet: "deleting my twitter soon, but before I dip
when we gonna pull up? & what we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free?"
Thompson's actions, along with the tearing down of similar Confederate monuments across the country, came after the tragic attack in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Heather Heyer, a counterprotester, died on Saturday after fighting a white nationalist rally. Heyer died when a man drove his car into a group of people protesting the event. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster called the incident an act of domestic terrorism.
The 22-year-old Thompson was charged with "disorderly conduct by injury to a statue, damage to real property, felony participation in riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and felony inciting others to riot," People reported.
"I chose to do that because I am tired of living in fear. I am tired of white supremacy keeping its foot on my neck and the neck of people who look like me," Thompson told reporters of her actions. "I was inspired by a history of Black activists and history of Black organizing."
Solange also shared a message about Charlottesville in an Instagram story, according to fan screenshots. In the message she posted to Instagram, Solange expressed concern for her son learning about American history in school. "Its deep dark rooted ugliness continues to live right now, right before our eyes," she wrote.
