When this season of Bachelor In Paradise suddenly came to a halt, the news shook the entertainment world. Fans everywhere were heartbroken and frightened at the severity of the allegations. Still, no one was more affected than Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. After the premiere of Bachelor In Paradise this week, Jackson spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how he has felt for the past two months, in the wake of the scandal.
Throughout it all, one of Jackson's main concerns was the treatment of his family. He reveals that his parents and grandparents were targeted by press and angry fans.
Advertisement
"I signed up for this reality," Jackson explained. "I feel guilty, because my mom didn't sign up for this, and she's been getting harassed, people tweeting at her, on her Instagram saying, 'Your son's a rapist.'"
"That was the part I was most sad about," he continued. "I feel like I created this for my family, in a sense, by being a little reckless and I just want to say I'm sorry to them."
During this time, Jackson lost 25 pounds and began seeing a therapist. The whole situation left him feeling "suicidal, but not like the suicidal that you might think."
"I never thought, 'Oh, I'm gonna kill myself,' but it crossed my mind," Jackson admitted. "I remember just talking to my mom, like, 'My life's over. Like, I don't even want to live anymore.' And she, like, lost it."
Now that the story has been more or less set straight and Bachelor In Paradise has "rolled enough of the tape," Jackson feels vindicated and is beginning to have "much happier thoughts." He adds that his relationship with ABC is great.
After all of this controversy, Jackson wants Corinne Olympios to know that he is "here for her," if she needs him, and that he has a lot of respect for her.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement
Advertisement