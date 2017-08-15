12 Of The Best Signs Protesting The Charlottesville Violence & Trump

A protester was photographed holding a sign quoting the last public Facebook post written by Charlottesville victim, Heather Heyer. The 32-year-old paralegal, said to be "passionate" about social justice causes by her boss, died after white supremacist James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. ?: Hansi Lo Wang Twitter #Charlottesville #HeatherHeyer

