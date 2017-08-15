12 Of The Best Signs Protesting The Charlottesville Violence & Trump

Escaping The Nazis
Stylish Vintage Re-Boots
Dominique comes from Louisiana. She said that seeing @POTUS take so long to disavow white nationalism is disheartening and scary. pic.twitter.com/q6tsHDDQ4Y— Andrea Cristina (@andreagonram) August 14, 2017
Heather Heyer Park
Emancipation Park a little while ago — signs honoring #HeatherHeyer, who died in Saturday's car attack #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/5PSmaMqGSV— Tim Dodson (@Tim_Dodson) August 14, 2017
If You Can Learn How To Hate...
A counter protester stand quietly holding a sign of love and tolerance. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/qfvaOaJdVW— ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) August 12, 2017
Stop Pretending Your Racism Is Patriotism
Got to teach them young. Baby inspecting my sign at @UEvansville Rally for Love, Not Hate, Not Racism today. #standwithCharlottesville pic.twitter.com/NDayA6XYUg— lisa nikolidakis (@lisanikol) August 13, 2017
Heather Heyer Deserved A Better President
#HeatherHeyer deserved a better president #NoTrumpNYC pic.twitter.com/28vIQMpPIY— Resist Here (@ResistHere) August 15, 2017
White Silence Is Compliance
White silence is compliance! #BlackLivesMatter #NoTrumpNYC #Charlotesville pic.twitter.com/jByWNE8Imn— WorkingFamiliesParty (@WorkingFamilies) August 14, 2017
Murdered By A Nazi
"When any of us is at risk, all of us are at risk. Never again to any people." - @AnneFrankCenter #NeverAgain #SaveEveryAnne #HeatherHeyer pic.twitter.com/mZtmAf7gL2— Elanor Gardner (@Sams1stDaughter) August 15, 2017
Why Do We Still Need To Have This Conversation
Thousands gather in front of Trump Tower in NYC. pic.twitter.com/GNdvAjGdKS— Bill Shapiro (@Bill_Shapiro) August 14, 2017
We Literally Had A War About This
Please Do Not Use These Tiki Torches...
Lmfaoooo even Tiki torches not here for it ? pic.twitter.com/M8QHpGZaw6— SuyaPapi?? (@_MVNNY) August 15, 2017
If You're Not Outraged, You're Not Paying Attention
A protester was photographed holding a sign quoting the last public Facebook post written by Charlottesville victim, Heather Heyer. The 32-year-old paralegal, said to be "passionate" about social justice causes by her boss, died after white supremacist James Alex Fields drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. ?: Hansi Lo Wang Twitter #Charlottesville #HeatherHeyer