Story from US News

12 Of The Best Signs Protesting The Charlottesville Violence & Trump

Lauren Holter
Photo: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes.
When neo-Nazis, KKK members, and white nationalists gathered in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend, counter-protesters who showed up to oppose the rallies were hit by a car, leaving one dead and 19 injured. The racist demonstrations, the violence that ensued, and President Trump's response galvanised protesters across the country to take a stand. As we've seen at other recent protests, engaging and inspiring signs help participants grab the public's attention — and this week's anti-racism, anti-Trump rallies were no different.
People gathered in New York, Ohio, Utah, and other states in the days following the Charlottesville violence calling for an end to white nationalism, with many blaming the Trump administration for encouraging racist ideologies to continue.
Advertisement
Here are some of the best signs from the recent protests following this past weekend's events and tragedy in Charlottesville:

Escaping The Nazis

Stylish Vintage Re-Boots

Heather Heyer Park

If You Can Learn How To Hate...

Stop Pretending Your Racism Is Patriotism

Heather Heyer Deserved A Better President

White Silence Is Compliance

Murdered By A Nazi

Why Do We Still Need To Have This Conversation

We Literally Had A War About This

Please Do Not Use These Tiki Torches...

If You're Not Outraged, You're Not Paying Attention

If you wanted to protest but weren't able to make it (or want to continue taking action), fundraisers have been started to help Charlottesville victims, including some of the people injured in Saturday's car crash. Groups such as the Charlottesville Chapter of the NAACP and the Charlottesville Solidarity Legal Fund could also use support for their anti-racism activism and work defending the rights of people of colour.
Looking beyond this week, there are ways you can help fight racism in your normal life, including speaking up when you hear a racist comment or joke and having tough conversations with your family. It also never hurts to remind yourself what it really means to be an ally committed to taking action against racism.
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series