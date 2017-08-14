America Ferrera Shares Adorable Photo With Amber Tamblyn's Baby Daughter

Amber Tamblyn's darling baby daughter, Marlow Alice, is already fast friends with America Ferrera, as proven in one of the cutest Instagram photos possibly ever taken.
People reports the former Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars had a mini-reunion over the weekend, where they kicked back and celebrated the joys of badass babes sticking together.
"#thefutureisSisterhood," Ferrera captioned the photo of her giving little Marlow a kiss on the head alongside Tamblyn, who, according to People, later shared the photo to her Instagram page.
Nothing makes us smile more than celebrity women supporting each other, from fighting for equal pay and diversity in Hollywood to empowering each other as they make exciting career moves and navigate life changes, like parenthood, things the stars of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants have done together for years.
Each of the actresses — including Ferrera, Tamblyn, Blake Lively, and Alexis Bledel — from the girl-power book-turned-film have been vocal in the fight for better representation in the TV and film industries, as well as in the continued battle to keep reproductive rights services and family planning organizations like Planned Parenthood funded and available to the public. In January, the quartet even traveled to the nation's capitol to participate in the Women's March on Washington.
It's so refreshing to see a powerful group of women tackling injustice in order to make the world a better place for their children.
Tamblyn and her husband, comedian and Arrested Development star David Cross, welcomed Marlow into the world in February. Shortly before giving birth, Tamblyn penned an essay in Glamour about the future she wants for all girls and women.
"I'm pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into," Tamblyn wrote. "How much do I have to do, as a daughter and a soon-to-be mother, to change not just the conversation about how women are seen, but the language with which conversations are spoken in?"
We'd say she's doing a pretty wonderful job.
