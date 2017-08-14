& Now, A FAQ For Yeezy Supply's Latest Calabasas Drop

Summer may be slowly coming to a close, but Yeezy Season has arrived once again.
Over the weekend, Kanye West's Yeezy Supply surprise dropped a new, Calabasas-inspired collection, containing a host of clothes in muted hues along and something pretty major for sneakerheads: the Yeezy Wave Runner 700. The latest Yeezy kicks were first spotted on West himself back in January, and are modeled after chunky '90s era skate shoes (but updated with Adidas Boost technology). They ring in at a cool $300 and, as Yeezys tend to do, they sold out almost immediately.
The latest Yeezys may be relegated to their intensely expensive resale market, but most of the clothing surprisingly remains available for purchase. The 16-piece collection retails for $40 to $240 and is currently still online and in stock — albeit in limited supply. Notable products include: "hospital blue" jersey sports bras perfect for wearing as a top à la Kim Kardashian, cozy embroidered hoodies, and a pale yellow dad hat that's reminiscent of the kind of boardwalk clothing typically hawked to tourists.
While the collection's frequent Calabasas call outs have prompted many to nickname it the "Calabasas Collection," this isn't the first time Kanye has drawn inspiration from the L.A. county neighborhood famously known as the home of the Kardashians. West collaborated with Adidas on an exclusive (and sold out) Calabasas collection earlier this year, and frequently name drops the suburb via his joint design venture with Kim, Kid's Supply. Their children's line for mini-hype beasts has featured Nascar-inspired Calabasas jerseys, Calabasas graphic tees, and a $240 reversible silk bomber jacket embroidered with a map of, where else, Calabasas.
Products from Yeezy Supply's new drop are slated to ship after all orders have been processed — an estimated four to six weeks. The delay isn't ideal, but anyone passionate about repping Kanye (or Calabasas) knows the importance of acting fast. To the swiftest shoppers goes the spoils.
