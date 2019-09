& Now, A FAQ For Yeezy Supply's Latest Calabasas Drop

While the collection's frequent Calabasas call outs have prompted many to nickname it the "Calabasas Collection," this isn't the first time Kanye has drawn inspiration from the L.A. county neighborhood famously known as the home of the Kardashians. West collaborated with Adidas on an exclusive (and sold out) Calabasas collection earlier this year , and frequently name drops the suburb via his joint design venture with Kim, Kid's Supply. Their children's line for mini-hype beasts has featured Nascar-inspired Calabasas jerseys, Calabasas graphic tees, and a $240 reversible silk bomber jacket embroidered with a map of, where else, Calabasas.