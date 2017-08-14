Taylor Swift Ended Her Groping Trial In Tears

Taylor Swift has officially left the Denver court room on the final day of her groping trial, but not without shedding a few tears on behalf of her frustrating and emotional time spent testifying against the man that alleged sexually assaulted her in 2013.
During the closing statements for her trial against a former radio show DJ, David Mueller, who Swift alleges grabbed her butt during a meet-and-greet photo four years ago, Swift and her mother became emotional in front of the judge, jury, and gallery of onlookers. The 27-year-old was completing day six of the trial in which she was countersuing Mueller for assault and battery after he initially sued her claiming her false allegations cost him his job. However, the judge did not feel this way. On August 12, U.S. District Judge William Martinez, who is overseeing the trial, ruled that Swift was in no way acting vindictively towards the radio host, thus throwing out his court case against her. He also refused Mueller's request for $3 million in damages, and his request for future lost damages, according to Buzzfeed's Claudia Rosenbaum, who is live in the courtroom.
Despite this small win, the trial ended in tears for Swift, who sat alongside her mother, Andrea, during closing arguments. According to E!, Swift, who was dressed in a black turtleneck, reached for her mother's hand and mouthed "Wow" while listening to Mueller's lawyer's closing statements. He asked the jury to look at the photo of Swift, standing next to the man who allegedly has his hand on her ass, and ask if her face looked like that of a woman who had just been assaulted. According to eyewitnesses, Swift began to cry, and covered her face with both hands. The audacity to ask that question with the alleged victim in the room is not only incredibly demeaning, but also a clear play to make it seem like a woman has to outwardly look distressed in order to be a victim. Just because she was able to compose herself for a minute after getting over the initial shock of someone inappropriately touching her does not mean it didn't happen. Of course the jury will have to be the judge of that as they deliberate for the final (unanimous) decision. Then, we'll finally know if she's out of the woods with these draining experience once and for all.
