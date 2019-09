Taylor Swift Ended Her Groping Trial In Tears

Despite this small win, the trial ended in tears for Swift, who sat alongside her mother, Andrea, during closing arguments. According to E! , Swift, who was dressed in a black turtleneck , reached for her mother's hand and mouthed "Wow" while listening to Mueller's lawyer's closing statements. He asked the jury to look at the photo of Swift, standing next to the man who allegedly has his hand on her ass, and ask if her face looked like that of a woman who had just been assaulted. According to eyewitnesses, Swift began to cry, and covered her face with both hands. The audacity to ask that question with the alleged victim in the room is not only incredibly demeaning, but also a clear play to make it seem like a woman has to outwardly look distressed in order to be a victim. Just because she was able to compose herself for a minute after getting over the initial shock of someone inappropriately touching her does not mean it didn't happen. Of course the jury will have to be the judge of that as they deliberate for the final (unanimous) decision. Then, we'll finally know if she's out of the woods with these draining experience once and for all.